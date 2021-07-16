How to Watch New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets

In Pittsburgh the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-7, 2.75 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

LINE: Pirates +130, Mets -150; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The Pirates are 19-25 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .303, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .393.

The Mets are 19-26 on the road. New York’s lineup has 88 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 17 homers.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-5. David Bednar notched his second victory and Rodolfo Castro went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Pittsburgh. Edwin Diaz took his third loss for New York.