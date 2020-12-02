How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens on NBC for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

The game was originally supposed to air on Thanksgiving day, but has been moved multiple times due to COVID-concerns. The matchup is in the afternoon because NBC will be airing the 88th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting tonight.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW.