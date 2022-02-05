How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview: Milwaukee plays Portland on 4-game road skid

Milwaukee Bucks (32-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-32, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -8.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Bucks face Portland.

The Trail Blazers have gone 14-14 at home. Portland is seventh in the Western Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 2.9.

The Bucks have gone 13-12 away from home. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 46.8 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 21.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 104.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee).

Bucks: George Hill: day to day (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).