How to Watch ‘Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein’

Throughout the 1950s, Ed Gein committed many crimes that left many puzzled. Journalists have attempted to crack the code and get to the bottom of it all to discover who he really is, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions.

Finally, in “Psycho: The Last Tapes of Ed Gein,” viewers will learn of his spine-chilling crimes and hear from him in never-before-released interviews. The docuseries promises to bring shocking and terrifying new details to light.

Over the course of the docuseries’ four episodes, viewers will learn about Gein’s past and how he became a grave robber and serial killer. In one episode, discover the disturbing details of his relationship with his mother and how this bizarre bond affected him long-term. Episode 3 offers a glimpse into his “house of horror,” while Episode 4’s official synopsis teases, “insight into the depth of Ed Gein’s depravity.”

Ed’s horrific ideas inspired several popular films, including “Psycho,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” and “The Silence of the Lambs.”

‘Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein’ Schedule

“Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein” features four parts with one releasing each Sunday for the next four weeks.

Episode 1 : Sunday, Sept. 17

: Sunday, Sept. 17 Episode 2 : Sunday, Sept. 24

: Sunday, Sept. 24 Episode 3 : Sunday, Oct. 1

: Sunday, Oct. 1 Episode 4: Sunday, Oct. 8

