 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

It’s an enemies-to-lovers story of royal proportions! From New York Times Bestseller to the silver screen, the feature adaptation of the bestselling romantic comedy novel “Red, White & Royal Blue” will come to Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 11. In it, United States First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz and United Kingdom Prince Henry will do their part to strengthen U.S./U.K. relations as the rivals stage a truce that soon becomes something more. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch 'Red, White and Royal Blue'

About 'Red, White and Royal Blue'

Based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, “Red, White & Royal Blue” centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz, a First Son of the United States, and his romantic relationship with Prince Henry, a British prince. After an altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fuel, the pair’s long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./U.K. relations, and as the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw.

The movie adaptation of the bestseller is directed by playwright Matthew Lopez in his feature film directorial debut and will star Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex, Nicholas Galitzine as Henry, Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont, Stephen Fry as King James III, Sarah Shahi as Zahra, Rachel Hilson as Nora, Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice, and more.

Can you watch 'Red, White and Royal Blue' for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ on Amazon Prime Video.

What devices can you use to stream 'Red, White and Royal Blue'?

You can watch Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Red, White and Royal Blue' Trailer

  • 30-Day Trial
    amazon.com

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

    The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.

    Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

    30-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.