How to Watch ‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s an enemies-to-lovers story of royal proportions! From New York Times Bestseller to the silver screen, the feature adaptation of the bestselling romantic comedy novel “Red, White & Royal Blue” will come to Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 11. In it, United States First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz and United Kingdom Prince Henry will do their part to strengthen U.S./U.K. relations as the rivals stage a truce that soon becomes something more. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 'Red, White and Royal Blue'

Based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, “Red, White & Royal Blue” centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz, a First Son of the United States, and his romantic relationship with Prince Henry, a British prince. After an altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fuel, the pair’s long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./U.K. relations, and as the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw.

The movie adaptation of the bestseller is directed by playwright Matthew Lopez in his feature film directorial debut and will star Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex, Nicholas Galitzine as Henry, Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont, Stephen Fry as King James III, Sarah Shahi as Zahra, Rachel Hilson as Nora, Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice, and more.

Can you watch 'Red, White and Royal Blue' for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ on Amazon Prime Video.

What devices can you use to stream 'Red, White and Royal Blue'?

You can watch Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Red, White and Royal Blue' Trailer