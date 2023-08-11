How to Watch ‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
It’s an enemies-to-lovers story of royal proportions! From New York Times Bestseller to the silver screen, the feature adaptation of the bestselling romantic comedy novel “Red, White & Royal Blue” will come to Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 11. In it, United States First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz and United Kingdom Prince Henry will do their part to strengthen U.S./U.K. relations as the rivals stage a truce that soon becomes something more. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.
About 'Red, White and Royal Blue'
Based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, “Red, White & Royal Blue” centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz, a First Son of the United States, and his romantic relationship with Prince Henry, a British prince. After an altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fuel, the pair’s long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./U.K. relations, and as the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw.
The movie adaptation of the bestseller is directed by playwright Matthew Lopez in his feature film directorial debut and will star Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex, Nicholas Galitzine as Henry, Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont, Stephen Fry as King James III, Sarah Shahi as Zahra, Rachel Hilson as Nora, Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice, and more.
Can you watch 'Red, White and Royal Blue' for free?
Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ on Amazon Prime Video.
What devices can you use to stream 'Red, White and Royal Blue'?
You can watch Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Red, White and Royal Blue' Trailer
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.