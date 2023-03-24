How to Watch Reggie Jackson Documentary ‘Reggie’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Reggie Jackson is one of the most iconic names in New York Yankees history. His Major League debut came in 1967, amidst the backdrop of the Civil Rights movement. The new documentary “Reggie” coming to Prime Video on Friday, March 24 covers every phase of Mr. October’s career, both on and off the field. The film features historical footage and interviews between Jackson and some of the most well-known athletes of today, as they discuss how far we’ve come and how far is still to go. You can watch Reggie with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

Reggie is the definitive firsthand account of five-time World Series Champion, beloved New York icon, and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, Reggie Jackson, as he contemplates his legacy as a trailblazing Black athlete fighting for dignity, respect, and a seat at the table.

Over the course of his life and barrier-breaking career, Jackson witnessed a dramatic shift in race relations across America, starting his career in Birmingham at the height of the civil rights movement, moving to Oakland during the rise of the Black Panther Party, and landing in New York City as the highest-paid player in baseball as the Bronx was burning.

Now, against the backdrop of today’s increasingly divided world, he sits down with fellow legends Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter, and more to discuss their own experiences, how far we’ve really come, and the leagues they want to leave behind for future generations.

