How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last four games. Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-1, 4.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 3.07 ERA, .93 WHIP, 59 strikeouts).

The Padres are 16-11 against opponents from the NL West. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .322 is fifth in the league. Trent Grisham leads the team with an OBP of .374.

The Rockies are 8-20 against NL West Division teams. The Colorado offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .327.

The Padres won the last meeting 2-1. Pierce Johnson recorded his first victory and Jake Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with two doubles for San Diego. Daniel Bard took his third loss for Colorado.

Live TV Streaming Option