How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres play the Rockies leading series 1-0

Colorado Rockies (46-58, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (58-46, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Padres: Yu Darvish (9-4, 3.24 ERA, .97 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -260, Rockies +215; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego is 58-46 overall and 28-22 at home. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Colorado is 46-58 overall and 16-31 in road games. Rockies hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies have an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .293 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 57 RBI. Jurickson Profar is 12-for-38 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Iglesias has a .302 batting average to rank 10th on the Rockies, and has 23 doubles and three home runs. Brendan Rodgers is 17-for-39 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (neck), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (leg), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)