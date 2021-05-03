How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Series Live Online on May 3, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last four games. Pirates: Tyler Anderson (2-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) and Padres: Miguel Diaz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch.

The Padres are 7-9 in home games in 2020. San Diego is slugging .365 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .600 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Pirates are 7-8 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .353 this season. Colin Moran leads the club with a .479 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-3. Chris Paddack secured his first victory and Jake Cronenworth went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBI for San Diego. Mitch Keller took his second loss for Pittsburgh.