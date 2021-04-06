How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area+ and Bally Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. After getting dropped by Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area+, NBCBA’s overflow channel, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

The Giants are looking to get above .500 with Aaron Sanchez on the mound. The Padres will look to Yu Darvish, after losing the first game of three game set against San Francisco.