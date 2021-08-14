Preseason Week 1: How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021
On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The game is airing exclusively on KSHB and KPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- When: Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT
- TV: KSHB and KPIX
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
In San Francisco the game is streaming on KPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Kansas City, the game is streaming on KSHB, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
Kansas City
KSHB (NBC/41 - Kansas City)
KMOV (CBS/4 - St. Louis)
WIBW (CBS/13 - Topeka KS)
KWCH (CBS/12 - Wichita KS)
KOZL (My/27 - Springfield MO)
KQTV (ABC/2 - St. Joseph MO)
KODE (ABC/12 - Joplin MO)
KQFX (FOX/22 - Columbia MO)
KMTV (CBS/3 - Omaha)
KTUL (ABC/8 - Tulsa OK)
KDSM (FOX/17 - Des Moines IA)
KNWA (NBC/51 - Fayetteville AR)
San Francisco
KPIX (CBS/5 - San Francisco)
KOVR (CBS/13 - Sacramento)
KION (CBS/46 - Monterey CA)
KSBY (NBC/6 - San Luis Obispo CA)
KMPH (FOX/26 - Fresno)
KBFX (FOX/58 - Bakersfield)
KLAS (CBS/8 - Las Vegas)
KOLO (ABC/8 - Reno NV)
KCVU (FOX/20 - Chico CA)
KBVU (FOX/28 - Eureka CA)
KMVU (FOX/26 - Medford OR)
KTVZ (NBC/21 - Bend OR)
KITV (ABC/4 - Honolulu)
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|KSHB (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|KPIX (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•