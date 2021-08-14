 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Preseason Week 1: How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The game is airing exclusively on KSHB and KPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

In San Francisco the game is streaming on KPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Kansas City, the game is streaming on KSHB, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Kansas City

KSHB (NBC/41 - Kansas City)
KMOV (CBS/4 - St. Louis)
WIBW (CBS/13 - Topeka KS)
KWCH (CBS/12 - Wichita KS)
KOZL (My/27 - Springfield MO)
KQTV (ABC/2 - St. Joseph MO)
KODE (ABC/12 - Joplin MO)
KQFX (FOX/22 - Columbia MO)
KMTV (CBS/3 - Omaha)
KTUL (ABC/8 - Tulsa OK)
KDSM (FOX/17 - Des Moines IA)
KNWA (NBC/51 - Fayetteville AR)

San Francisco

KPIX (CBS/5 - San Francisco)
KOVR (CBS/13 - Sacramento)
KION (CBS/46 - Monterey CA)
KSBY (NBC/6 - San Luis Obispo CA)
KMPH (FOX/26 - Fresno)
KBFX (FOX/58 - Bakersfield)
KLAS (CBS/8 - Las Vegas)
KOLO (ABC/8 - Reno NV)
KCVU (FOX/20 - Chico CA)
KBVU (FOX/28 - Eureka CA)
KMVU (FOX/26 - Medford OR)
KTVZ (NBC/21 - Bend OR)
KITV (ABC/4 - Honolulu)

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
KSHB (NBC)---
KPIX (CBS)---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Chiefs vs. 49ers Preseason Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.