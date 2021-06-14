How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (2-3, 4.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (5-3, 3.79 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -203, Diamondbacks +183; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 10 games.

The Giants are 16-11 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has hit 91 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads them with 14, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 6-16 against the rest of their division. Arizona has hit 64 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 15, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Nick Tropeano secured his first victory and Austin Slater went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Alex Young took his fourth loss for Arizona.