How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-6, 4.62 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (9-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -222, Diamondbacks +180; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to take on the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The Giants are 35-17 on their home turf. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .410.

The Diamondbacks are 14-43 on the road. Arizona has slugged .372 this season. Pavin Smith leads the team with a .416 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Tyler Rogers earned his third victory and Kris Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for San Francisco. Tyler Gilbert took his first loss for Arizona.