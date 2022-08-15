How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Walker leads Diamondbacks against the Giants after 4-hit outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (57-57, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-11, 4.13 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants after Christian Walker had four hits on Sunday in a 7-4 win over the Rockies.

San Francisco has gone 32-27 at home and 57-57 overall. The Giants have hit 133 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Arizona has a 53-61 record overall and a 21-32 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 39-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson is third on the Giants with 31 extra base hits (14 doubles and 17 home runs). LaMonte Wade Jr is 6-for-18 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Walker has 17 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs while hitting .218 for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 10-for-24 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)