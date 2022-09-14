MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants and Braves play, winner takes 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (88-54, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-74, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-8, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 212 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Giants -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

San Francisco has a 68-74 record overall and a 38-33 record in home games. The Giants have hit 160 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Atlanta has gone 41-29 in road games and 88-54 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson ranks third on the Giants with 40 extra base hits (18 doubles and 22 home runs). David Villar is 10-for-28 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 36 home runs while slugging .551. Michael Harris II is 17-for-40 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)