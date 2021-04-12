How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds on April 12, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Monday, April 12, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Bay Area+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

When: Monday, April 12, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Bay Area+

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (was Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Ohio – this is your only option to stream Reds games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area+, the channel’s overflow station, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to stream Giants games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.