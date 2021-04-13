 Skip to Content
How to Watch Giants vs. Reds Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to stream Giants games all year long.

Nationally, the game will air on ESPN, but will be blacked out in Cincinnati, the Bay Area, and surrounding areas.

Luis Castillo will pitch for the Reds, while Kevin Gausman will be on the mound for the Giants. The teams meet for the first time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.

The Giants went 19-14 on their home field in 2020. San Francisco averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 81 home runs as a team.

The Reds went 15-16 away from home in 2020. Cincinnati hit 90 total home runs with 169 total extra base hits last year.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Bay Area, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

