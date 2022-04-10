MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants and Marlins meet to decide series winner

Miami Marlins (1-1) vs. San Francisco Giants (1-1)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-0); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -130, Marlins +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record at home last season. The Giants batted .249 as a team in the 2021 season with a .769 OPS.

Miami had a 67-95 record overall and a 25-56 record in road games last season. The Marlins averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game, including one home run.

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)