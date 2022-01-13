How to Watch New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on January 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and New York, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Sharks host the Rangers after overtime victory

New York Rangers (23-10-4, second in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-16-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts the New York Rangers after the Sharks took down Detroit 3-2 in overtime.

The Sharks have gone 10-7-1 in home games. San Jose ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.9 assists.

The Rangers are 13-7-2 on the road. New York is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Chris Kreider with 21.

In their last meeting on Dec. 3, New York won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with 20 goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 31 points. Timo Meier has nine assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Ryan Lindgren leads the Rangers with a plus-14 in 34 games this season. Mika Zibanejad has eight goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jake Middleton: day to day (upper body), Nick Bonino: out (health and safety protocols).

Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (health protocols), Ryan Reaves: out (health and safety protocols), Barclay Goodrow: out (health protocols), Julien Gauthier: out (health protocols).