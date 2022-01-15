 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Pittsburgh, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Meier, Sharks to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-17-1, fourth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Timo Meier leads San Jose into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He currently ranks 10th in the league with 39 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 24 assists.

The Sharks are 10-8-1 at home. San Jose is eighth in the Western Conference with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Penguins have gone 11-5-3 away from home. Pittsburgh is 18th in the NHL with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

In their last matchup on Jan. 2, Pittsburgh won 8-5. Bryan Rust recorded a team-high 5 points for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-11 in 33 games this season. Tomas Hertl has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Kris Letang leads the Penguins with 28 total assists and has 30 points. Rust has seven goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jake Middleton: day to day (upper body), Alexander Barabanov: out (health protocols).

Penguins: Bryan Rust: out (covid-19), Drew O’Connor: out (health and safety protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: out (health protocols), Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Danton Heinen: out (health protocols).

