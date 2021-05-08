How to Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Elon Musk on May 8 Live For Free Without Cable

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is going to be hosting NBC’s long-running “Saturday Night Live” this week. The series is aired live in all time zones across the nation, starting at 11:30 p.m., ET.

This week’s musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” will be Miley Cyrus.

A lot of controversy came after SNL producers named the billionaire as this week’s host, pointing at the last billionaire to host the show — then-candidate, and now-former U.S. president, Donald Trump in November 2015. Some critics point to Trump’s SNL appearance as helping to catapult his visibility onto the national stage during the early days of the 2016 campaign cycle.

How to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Elon Musk

When: Saturday, May 8, at 11:30 pm ET

TV: NBC

Las Vegas sportsbooks have been taking odds on whether or not Musk will mention Dogecoin or say “Much Wow” during his opening monologue on the show.

“Much Wow” is one is Musk’s signature catchphrases, while Dogecoin is a recent invention — a cryptocurrency created by two software engineers with the intent of reaching a much broader audience than the more widely known Bitcoin. Musk has been a champion of Dogecoin as a cryptocurrency for the masses.

Musk’s Twitter feed has suggested his grasp on comedy may not be as strong as his engineering skills.

Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

This week, SpaceX’s Starship SN15 rocket successfully test-launched to an altitude of 10 km before landing safely a short distance away. Eventually, according to Musk, technology developed from the Starship prototype will be used to launch manned missions to the Moon and Mars.

