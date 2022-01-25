How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Nashville Predators

In Seattle, Nashville, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

Even if you live outside of Seattle and Nashville, you can stream Kraken and Preds, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Predators visit the Kraken after Duchene's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (26-14-3, third in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (13-24-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the Seattle Kraken after Matt Duchene scored two goals in the Predators’ 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

The Kraken are 6-19-0 in Western Conference games. Seattle is last in the Western Conference shooting 27.8 shots per game.

The Predators are 17-7-1 in conference matchups. Nashville has scored 133 goals and is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 20.

In their last matchup on Oct. 14, Seattle won 4-3. Brandon Tanev recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kraken.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Soucy leads the Kraken with a plus-seven in 33 games this season. Mark Giordano has six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Forsberg leads the Predators with 20 goals and has 32 points. Duchene has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Antoine Bibeau: out (health protocols), Chris Driedger: out (covid-19), Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Eeli Tolvanen: out (health and safety protocols).