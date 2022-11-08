How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken Game Live Online on November 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Kraken vs. Nashville Predators

In Seattle, Nashville, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Seattle Kraken vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Seattle Kraken vs. Nashville Predators game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken Game Preview: Nashville visits Seattle after Gross' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (5-6-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-4-2, second in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Seattle Kraken after Jordan Gross scored two goals in the Predators’ 4-3 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Seattle has a 2-3-1 record in home games and a 7-4-2 record overall. The Kraken have gone 1-1-1 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Nashville is 5-6-1 overall and 3-3-0 in road games. The Predators have committed 56 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Kraken won 4-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has five goals and five assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

Nino Niederreiter has six goals and two assists for the Predators. Ryan Johansen has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Predators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Jared McCann: day to day (undisclosed), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).