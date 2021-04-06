How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since it is the only streaming service, it is your only option to watch Mariners games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Both teams have gotten off to mediocre starts. The White Sox will try to get back to .500 with Lucas Giolito on the mound, while the Mariners will look to their former ace James Paxton, who returned in the offseason.