How to Watch White Sox vs. Mariners on April 7, 2021 Live Online: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since it is the only streaming service, it is your only option to watch Mariners games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.