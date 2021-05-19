How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Detroit heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Spencer Turnbull. Turnbull threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts against Seattle.

Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-6, 5.73 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) and Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Mariners are 12-11 on their home turf. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .279, last in the league. Ty France leads the lineup with a mark of .333.

The Tigers are 7-14 in road games. Detroit has hit 40 home runs as a team this season. Wilson Ramos leads them with six, averaging one every 17.5 at-bats.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-0. Spencer Turnbull secured his third victory and Jeimer Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Detroit. Justin Dunn registered his second loss for Seattle.

