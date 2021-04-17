MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Astros vs. Mariners Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

The Houston Astros enter the matchup as losers of their last six games. Zack Greinke (1-1, 4.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) tries to end the skid for the Astros, against Chris Flexen (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) of the Mariners.

The Mariners went 20-20 in division games in 2020. Seattle pitchers had an ERA of 5.03 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38. The Astros went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 4.31 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.