How to Watch Angels vs. Mariners Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on KCOP and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on KCOP, the local MyNetwork TV affiliate. Both RSNs are available with a . KCOP is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports West, AT&T TV is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Seattle and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday. Angels: Griffin Canning (1-2, 8.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) and Mariners: Ljay Newsome (1-0, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Mariners are 4-4 against AL West teams. The Seattle pitching staff averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 7.9.

The Angels are 5-8 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .312 is eleventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .506.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-4. Drew Steckenrider earned his second victory and Dylan Moore went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Andrew Heaney registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

