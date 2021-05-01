How to Watch Angels vs. Mariners Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on KCOP and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday. Angels: Griffin Canning (1-2, 8.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) and Mariners: Ljay Newsome (1-0, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Mariners are 4-4 against AL West teams. The Seattle pitching staff averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 7.9.

The Angels are 5-8 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .312 is eleventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .506.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-4. Drew Steckenrider earned his second victory and Dylan Moore went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Andrew Heaney registered his second loss for Los Angeles.