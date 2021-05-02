 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Angels vs. Mariners Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Mariners Sunday. Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) and Mariners: Justus Sheffield (1-2, 5.32 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Mariners are 4-5 against the rest of their division. Seattle is hitting a collective batting average of .210 this season, led by Ty France with an average of .280.

The Angels are 6-8 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles leads the league in hitting with a .264 batting average, Mike Trout leads the club with an average of .429.

The Angels won the last meeting 10-5. Griffin Canning recorded his second victory and Jared Walsh went 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Los Angeles. Ljay Newsome registered his first loss for Seattle.

