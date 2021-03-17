How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training Game on March 17, 2021 Live Online

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Prime Ticket (soon to be Bally Sports SoCal), while in Seattle, the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Prime Ticket – this is your only option to stream Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option