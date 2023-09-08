How to Watch ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’

“Sitting in Bars with Cake” stars Yara Shahidi as Jane and Odessa A’zion as Corinne. In the film, the two have been best friends since elementary school, but they are drastically different, balancing each other out perfectly. Jane is on the quieter side, while Corinne is more ambitious. They craft a fun new idea of bringing Jane’s homemade cakes to a different bar in Los Angeles each week for an entire year. The plan is to make some new friends and build up Jane’s confidence in her baking abilities.

Amid the fun moments the 20-somethings share “cakebarring,” Corinne ends up seriously ill. After devastating MRI results, she relies on Jane to be her caregiver as she copes with her diagnosis and battles a terrible illness. While this could put a damper on their year-long plans to bring cake to bars, they persist in hopes of bringing a little more joy into Jane’s cloudy days.

Starring alongside Shahidi and A’zion are Bette Midler, Ron Livingston, and Martha Kelly.

Can you watch ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Sitting in Bars with Cake on Amazon Prime Video.

Can you watch ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Sitting in Bars with Cake and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’?

You can watch Sitting in Bars with Cake on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ Trailer