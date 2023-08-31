 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Pac-12 Network Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Arizona State Sun Devils College Football

How to Watch Southern Utah vs Arizona State 2023 College Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

Mike Nelson

The desert is ready for its first football game of the season as Southern Utah University faces off against Arizona State University on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 11 p.m. ET. The Sun Devils have home turf advantage as the SUU Thunderbolts attempt to even the score from the last time they met two years ago. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about the college football game:

Southern Utah University (SUU) vs. Arizona State University (ASU):

While the SUU Thunderbirds face the ASU Sun Devils on Pac-12 Network (which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF)), you can also stream the channel on Fubo.

About the 2023 SUU vs ASU Game:

Arizona State’s new head coach Kenny Dillingham faces a dual challenge in gearing up for the upcoming season opener against Southern Utah. While rallying his squad for the Thursday kickoff, Dillingham must also navigate the team through a self-imposed bowl ban announced recently. This decision stems from an NCAA investigation into the program’s alleged hosting of high school recruits during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period back in 2020, under the previous leadership of coach Herm Edwards. Dillingham, along with his coaching staff, has introduced an impressive 51 new players, including 31 transfers, as part of the squad overhaul.

At the forefront of this transformation is freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada, a notable addition to Arizona State’s roster. Rashada’s journey to this position is unique, having initially committed to Florida but later securing his release from the letter of intent due to a lucrative name, image, and likeness deal worth over $13 million that fell through. Despite facing this season without the prospect of a bowl game, Dillingham emphasized the need for his team to stay focused amid adversity. He underlined that external doubts about the team’s motivation would serve as added motivation itself.

Related: How to Stream College Football

Facing off against Arizona State’s reinvigorated roster is Southern Utah’s sturdy defense, led by sophomore linebacker Kohner Cullimore, a standout with 76 tackles last season. Southern Utah’s head coach, DeLane Fitzgerald, exudes confidence in his defensive lineup, particularly in the front seven. Fitzgerald believes that his team’s defensive line and linebacker corps can rival any in the FCS, despite being perceived as undervalued by outsiders. The Sun Devils’ clash with the Thunderbirds promises an intriguing showdown between Dillingham’s reshaped team and Fitzgerald’s determined underdogs.

How to Stream SUU vs ASU Football Game:

There are multiple ways to watch the Southern University Thunderbolts play against the ASU Sun Devils. We’ve rounded up the most commonly asked questions for you here:

Can you stream SUU vs. ASU on Fubo?

You can watch the SUU vs. ASU football game on Pac-12 Network with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream SUU vs. Arizona State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Southern Utah vs. ASU State game on Pac-12 Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream other college football games on ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream SUU vs. ASU football on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Thunderbolts vs. Sun Devils game if you have that service. If you have DIRECTV, you will be able to stream other college games on ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network. We suggest seeing above for your options with Sling or Fubo.

Can you stream SUU vs. ASU on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network. That means you won’t be able to find so the Arizona State University vs. Southern Utah University game there. As far as college channels go, Hulu gives you ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network to stream. If you want to watch PAC-12 teams, however, you’ll need to read above to find options with Sling or Fubo.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Southern Utah football on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the SUU vs. ASU football game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network, however. If the PAC-12 is the conference you want to watch for the rest of the season, we suggest checking out Sling’s offer above.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Pac-12 Network-^
$8		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Fubo

Price: $85.98

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Images

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.