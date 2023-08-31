How to Watch Southern Utah vs Arizona State 2023 College Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

The desert is ready for its first football game of the season as Southern Utah University faces off against Arizona State University on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 11 p.m. ET. The Sun Devils have home turf advantage as the SUU Thunderbolts attempt to even the score from the last time they met two years ago. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about the college football game:

Southern Utah University (SUU) vs. Arizona State University (ASU):

When : Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where : Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Ariz. 85287

: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Ariz. 85287 TV Channel : Pac-12 Network

: Pac-12 Network Where to Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

About the 2023 SUU vs ASU Game:

Arizona State’s new head coach Kenny Dillingham faces a dual challenge in gearing up for the upcoming season opener against Southern Utah. While rallying his squad for the Thursday kickoff, Dillingham must also navigate the team through a self-imposed bowl ban announced recently. This decision stems from an NCAA investigation into the program’s alleged hosting of high school recruits during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period back in 2020, under the previous leadership of coach Herm Edwards. Dillingham, along with his coaching staff, has introduced an impressive 51 new players, including 31 transfers, as part of the squad overhaul.

At the forefront of this transformation is freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada, a notable addition to Arizona State’s roster. Rashada’s journey to this position is unique, having initially committed to Florida but later securing his release from the letter of intent due to a lucrative name, image, and likeness deal worth over $13 million that fell through. Despite facing this season without the prospect of a bowl game, Dillingham emphasized the need for his team to stay focused amid adversity. He underlined that external doubts about the team’s motivation would serve as added motivation itself.

Facing off against Arizona State’s reinvigorated roster is Southern Utah’s sturdy defense, led by sophomore linebacker Kohner Cullimore, a standout with 76 tackles last season. Southern Utah’s head coach, DeLane Fitzgerald, exudes confidence in his defensive lineup, particularly in the front seven. Fitzgerald believes that his team’s defensive line and linebacker corps can rival any in the FCS, despite being perceived as undervalued by outsiders. The Sun Devils’ clash with the Thunderbirds promises an intriguing showdown between Dillingham’s reshaped team and Fitzgerald’s determined underdogs.

There are multiple ways to watch the Southern University Thunderbolts play against the ASU Sun Devils. We’ve rounded up the most commonly asked questions for you here:

Can you stream SUU vs. ASU on Fubo?

You can watch the SUU vs. ASU football game on Pac-12 Network with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream SUU vs. Arizona State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Southern Utah vs. ASU State game on Pac-12 Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream other college football games on ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream SUU vs. ASU football on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Thunderbolts vs. Sun Devils game if you have that service. If you have DIRECTV, you will be able to stream other college games on ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network. We suggest seeing above for your options with Sling or Fubo.

Can you stream SUU vs. ASU on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network. That means you won’t be able to find so the Arizona State University vs. Southern Utah University game there. As far as college channels go, Hulu gives you ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network to stream. If you want to watch PAC-12 teams, however, you’ll need to read above to find options with Sling or Fubo.

Can you stream Arizona State vs. Southern Utah football on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the SUU vs. ASU football game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network, however. If the PAC-12 is the conference you want to watch for the rest of the season, we suggest checking out Sling’s offer above.

