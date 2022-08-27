 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves

In St. Louis Atlanta, and most of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Braves play the Cardinals after Contreras' 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (79-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-54, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (7-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals after William Contreras’ four-hit game on Friday.

St. Louis has gone 40-22 in home games and 72-54 overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.83.

Atlanta has a 37-24 record in road games and a 79-48 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 34 doubles and 33 home runs for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 13-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 31 home runs while slugging .551. Vaughn Grissom is 13-for-39 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .317 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Braves: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

