How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on April 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Friday, April 23, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last four games. Sonny Gray (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) pitches for the Reds, while Kwang Hyun Kim (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) pitches for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 2-4 against NL Central opponents. St. Louis has hit 25 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Paul DeJong leads them with five, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Reds are 5-1 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has slugged .476, the best mark in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with a .667 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits.

The Reds won the last meeting 12-1. Jeff Hoffman earned his first victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI for Cincinnati. Carlos Martinez took his first loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option