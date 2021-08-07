MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-10, 5.64 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -175, Royals +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Kansas City will play on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 31-24 in home games in 2020. St. Louis is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 66 total runs batted in.

The Royals are 19-36 on the road. Kansas City has hit 113 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with 27, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Adam Wainwright earned his 10th victory and Tyler O’Neill went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Mike Minor took his 10th loss for Kansas City.

Live TV Streaming Option