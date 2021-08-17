How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (5-4, 3.21 ERA, .97 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -197, Orioles +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will square off on Tuesday.

The Rays are 36-22 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Ryan Yarbrough leads them with a mark of 7.4.

The Orioles are 21-42 in road games. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .380.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-2. Josh Fleming secured his 10th victory and Brandon Lowe went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Tampa Bay. Matt Harvey took his 12th loss for Baltimore.

