How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on August 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals open 3-game series against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (60-50, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-50, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (4-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -162, Brewers +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis is 61-50 overall and 35-20 at home. The Cardinals are sixth in the NL with 128 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee has gone 31-28 on the road and 60-50 overall. The Brewers have gone 37-21 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Friday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 27 home runs while slugging .615. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-39 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 11-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .280 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (cramps), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)