MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Brewers take on the Cardinals looking to end road losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (60-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-50, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.45 ERA, .93 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -132, Cardinals +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will look to end a five-game road slide when they face the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 62-50 overall and 36-20 in home games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .417 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 31-29 record in road games and a 60-51 record overall. The Brewers have a 44-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 7-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 59 extra base hits (31 doubles and 28 home runs). Nolan Arenado is 16-for-38 with four doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 20 doubles and 23 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 12-for-45 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .281 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .243 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)