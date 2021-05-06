How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs New York Mets Live Online on May 6, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

When: Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT

TV: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

The New York Mets head to play the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. Mets: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) and Cardinals: John Gant (2-2, 2.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Cardinals are 9-7 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has hit 40 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Paul DeJong leads the club with seven, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Mets are 6-9 in road games. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .321, good for third in the National League. Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .374.

The Mets won the last meeting 7-2. Jordan Yamamoto recorded his first victory and Tomas Nido went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Johan Oviedo registered his first loss for St. Louis.