How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Mets face the Cardinals leading series 1-0

New York Mets (13-5, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-6, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (2-1, 3.00 ERA, .94 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-1, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -113, Cardinals -105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the St. Louis Cardinals leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis has gone 3-2 in home games and 9-6 overall. The Cardinals are eighth in the NL with 13 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

New York has a 13-5 record overall and a 5-2 record in home games. The Mets have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has five doubles and five home runs while hitting .339 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 9-for-36 with a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 6-for-24 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .225 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mets: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)