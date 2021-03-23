 Skip to Content
Spring Training Viewing Guide: Stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Nationals on March 23, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Midwest – this is your only option to stream Cards games all year long.

If you are a Nationals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream Nationals games on MASN all season long, you can get the channel with a subscription to AT&T TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

