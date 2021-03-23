Spring Training Viewing Guide: Stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Nationals on March 23, 2021 Live Online
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals
- When: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Midwest – this is your only option to stream Cards games all year long.
If you are a Nationals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you want to stream Nationals games on MASN all season long, you can get the channel with a subscription to AT&T TV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
