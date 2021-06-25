 Skip to Content
2021 NHL Playoffs: How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 7 Live For Free Online

Jason Gurwin

After a big comeback OT win, the New York Islanders forced a deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The winner will advance to the Stanley Cup Final and face the Montreal Canadiens, who defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in the other Stanley Cup Semi-Final.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders

The two teams faced each other in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, which saw the Tampa Bay Lightning prevail on their way to win the Stanley Cup. The winner of the 2021 Stanley Cup Semi-Final will be awarded the Prince of Wales trophy.

7-Day Free Trial: Islanders/Lightning

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch Game 7 on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Tampa, you van watch pre- and post-game coverage on AT&T TV, while in New York, you can watch local coverage MSG+ on fuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

1 Month for $10: Islanders/Lightning

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NHL Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Stream Stanley Cup Semi-Final Peacock: Islanders/Lightning

As a last minute addition, all Stanley Cup Semi-Final games will stream on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month, after 7-Day Free Trial. Peacock Premium is free for Xfinity customers.

How to Stream Game 7: Islanders vs. Lightning Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Lightning/Islanders series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

Unlike the first round, all games will only be aired nationally. Game 7 will air on NBCSN, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Islanders/Lightning Game 7 Preview

