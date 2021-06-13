How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (4-3, 4.83 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (1-1, 4.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -182, Orioles +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rays are 18-10 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .315 is seventh in the majors. Yandy Diaz leads the team with an OBP of .390.

The Orioles are 8-17 against AL East Division opponents. Baltimore is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .321.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Collin McHugh recorded his first victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Jorge Lopez took his seventh loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option