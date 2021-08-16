How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-11, 6.10 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rays: Collin McHugh (4-1, 1.61 ERA, .90 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -248, Orioles +207; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will meet on Monday.

The Rays are 35-22 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Ryan Yarbrough leads them with a mark of 7.4.

The Orioles are 21-41 in road games. Baltimore has slugged .400 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .540 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-6. JT Chargois earned his second victory and Brett Phillips went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for Tampa Bay. Paul Fry registered his fifth loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option