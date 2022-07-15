How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Hays leads Orioles against the Rays after 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (45-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (49-40, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-4, 3.28 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rays: Luis Patino (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -120, Orioles +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Austin Hays’ four-hit game on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay is 29-17 at home and 49-40 overall. The Rays have a 30-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore has a 45-44 record overall and a 20-27 record in road games. The Orioles have gone 21-13 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Rays are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 RBI while hitting .248 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 15-for-35 with seven doubles over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 23 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 12-for-42 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 10-0, .263 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (the tampa bay rays placed rhp shane baz on the 15-day injured list.), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (leg), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)