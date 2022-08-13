MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Orioles play the Rays after Mateo's 5-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (59-53, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-53, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: DL Hall (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-5, 2.24 ERA, .83 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Orioles +157; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays after Jorge Mateo had five hits on Friday in a 10-3 win over the Rays.

Tampa Bay is 33-22 in home games and 58-53 overall. The Rays are 38-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore is 59-53 overall and 26-32 on the road. The Orioles have a 41-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Orioles are up 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 14 home runs while slugging .428. David Peralta is 10-for-36 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 26 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Orioles. Mateo is 14-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Orioles: 8-2, .300 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)