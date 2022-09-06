How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun). In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays bring 1-0 series advantage over Red Sox into game 2

Boston Red Sox (67-69, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (75-58, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (6-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (9-4, 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -163, Red Sox +139; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, leading the series 1-0.

Tampa Bay has a 45-24 record in home games and a 75-58 record overall. The Rays rank 10th in the AL with 119 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Boston has gone 32-35 on the road and 67-69 overall. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .259.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 15th time this season. The Rays lead the season series 10-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 31 doubles and eight home runs for the Rays. David Peralta is 10-for-27 with six doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has 34 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 63 RBI for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 8-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .294 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Franchy Cordero: day-to-day (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nick Pivetta: day-to-day (calf), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)