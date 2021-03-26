 Skip to Content
Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox on March 26, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Sun (soon to be Bally Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.

If you are a Red Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream Red Sox games on NESN all season long, you can stream them with (buy-link: fubotv text: a subscription to fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream them with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

