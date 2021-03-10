 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins Spring Training Game on March 10, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Sun (soon to be Bally Sports Sun), while in Minnesota, the game is streaming on Fox Sports North (soon to be Bally Sports North).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun or Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Rays and Twins games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

