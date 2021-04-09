 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on April 9, 2021 Live Stream: TV Channels, Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa it is on Bally Sports Sun (formerly Fox Sports Sun], which are only available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network and Bally Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Yankees and Rays games all season long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Tampa Bay hosts New York for the 2021 home opener. Corey Kluber, who had a no decision in his Yankee debut, will face Rich Hill who struggled in the opener for Tampa.

The Rays went 27-13 in division games in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team last season while averaging 7.8 hits per game. The Yankees went 23-17 in division games in 2020. New York averaged 7.9 hits per game last season, batting .247 as a team.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.