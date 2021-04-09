How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on April 9, 2021 Live Stream: TV Channels, Streaming Options

On Friday, April 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

When: Friday, April 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa it is on Bally Sports Sun (formerly Fox Sports Sun], which are only available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network and Bally Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Yankees and Rays games all season long.

Tampa Bay hosts New York for the 2021 home opener. Corey Kluber, who had a no decision in his Yankee debut, will face Rich Hill who struggled in the opener for Tampa.

The Rays went 27-13 in division games in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team last season while averaging 7.8 hits per game. The Yankees went 23-17 in division games in 2020. New York averaged 7.9 hits per game last season, batting .247 as a team.

